Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

WAFD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. DA Davidson raised shares of Washington Federal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Federal from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $32.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Washington Federal has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $38.06.

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $152.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.95 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Washington Federal will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is 36.92%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kelley sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $630,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent L. Beatty sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $571,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 1,229.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 12,006.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Lakeside Advisors INC. bought a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

