Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

VTNR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertex Energy from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Vertex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of Vertex Energy stock opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $627.18 million, a PE ratio of -26.78 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.57. Vertex Energy has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $14.32.

Vertex Energy ( NASDAQ:VTNR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 91.33% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex Energy will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Energy by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,974,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after buying an additional 311,800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vertex Energy by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 31,635 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,397,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Energy by 567.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 435,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

