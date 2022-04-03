Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VBTX. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Veritex from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.25.

VBTX opened at $37.81 on Thursday. Veritex has a 1-year low of $27.28 and a 1-year high of $45.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.14.

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $92.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 million. Veritex had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Veritex will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

In other Veritex news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $249,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pat S. Bolin bought 13,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veritex by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,973,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,520,000 after acquiring an additional 381,440 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Veritex by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after buying an additional 55,156 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Veritex by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Veritex by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veritex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 92,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

