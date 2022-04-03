Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

VNOM has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. TD Securities upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Viper Energy Partners from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $29.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.71. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $14.24 and a 12 month high of $31.59.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $165.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 241.03%.

In other news, major shareholder Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 123,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $3,490,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $37,320,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,202,425 shares of company stock worth $58,002,879 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.5% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,780,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,752,000 after buying an additional 331,032 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 20.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,713,953 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,538,000 after buying an additional 296,239 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 46.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 912,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,429,000 after buying an additional 290,055 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,458,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,727,000 after acquiring an additional 289,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,309,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,459,000 after acquiring an additional 267,725 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

