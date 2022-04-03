Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $34,000 in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 263 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 164.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,075,262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $579,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,431 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,933,340 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $386,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,224 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 78.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,590,849 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $510,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,494 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 647.2% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,478,991 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $210,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,053 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth $134,024,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on EA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.81.

In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.88, for a total transaction of $415,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,310,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,530 shares of company stock worth $6,603,523. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $125.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.19. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.58 and a 52 week high of $148.93. The stock has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 56.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.80. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

