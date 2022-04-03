Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 23 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 533.3% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 35.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 244.4% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 31 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 60.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHOP. TheStreet lowered Shopify from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Shopify from $1,570.00 to $833.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Shopify from $900.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Atlantic Securities cut Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $840.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,145.45.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $693.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $727.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,164.05. The company has a market cap of $87.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a current ratio of 12.15. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $510.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

