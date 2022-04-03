3,600 Shares in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EPHYU) Purchased by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EPHYU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Separately, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

OTCMKTS EPHYU opened at $9.87 on Friday. Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $10.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.97.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

