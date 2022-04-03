Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL) and Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Financial Survey

Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL – Get Rating) and Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Vivos shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.0% of Bioventus shares are held by institutional investors. 18.5% of Vivos shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Vivos and Bioventus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivos N/A N/A -119.95% Bioventus 2.67% 21.93% 8.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Vivos and Bioventus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivos 0 0 0 0 N/A Bioventus 0 1 3 0 2.75

Bioventus has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 65.08%. Given Bioventus’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bioventus is more favorable than Vivos.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vivos and Bioventus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivos $10,000.00 2,398.52 -$2.53 million ($0.01) -7.00 Bioventus $430.90 million 2.42 $19.38 million ($0.16) -85.19

Bioventus has higher revenue and earnings than Vivos. Bioventus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vivos, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bioventus beats Vivos on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivos (Get Rating)

Vivos Inc., a radiation oncology medical device company, develops brachytherapy devices for the treatment of non-resectable tumors. It develops yttrium-90 based RadioGel device, an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals; and IsoPet for the treatment of solid tumors in animals. The company was formerly known as Advanced Medical Isotope Corporation and changed its name to Vivos Inc. in December 2017. Vivos Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Richland, Washington.

About Bioventus (Get Rating)

Bioventus Inc. a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy. It also offers bone graft substitutes comprising allograft-derived bone graft with growth factors, demineralized bone matrix, cancellous bone in different preparations, bioactive synthetics, collagen ceramic matrix, and bone marrow isolation systems. In addition, the company provides Exogen systems for the non-invasive treatment of established nonunion fractures and certain fresh fractures. It serves physicians spanning the orthopedic continuum, including sports medicine, total joint reconstruction, hand and upper extremities, foot and ankle, podiatric surgery, trauma, spine, and neurosurgery in the physician's office or clinic, ambulatory surgical centers, or in the hospital setting. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

