Analyzing BioAtla (BCAB) and Its Competitors

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) is one of 252 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare BioAtla to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get BioAtla alerts:

70.6% of BioAtla shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 35.5% of BioAtla shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BioAtla and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioAtla N/A -46.80% -39.03% BioAtla Competitors -2,193.23% -68.02% -28.08%

Risk and Volatility

BioAtla has a beta of 2.93, indicating that its stock price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioAtla’s competitors have a beta of 0.65, indicating that their average stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BioAtla and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioAtla 0 0 3 0 3.00 BioAtla Competitors 1520 5455 11179 206 2.55

BioAtla presently has a consensus target price of $54.67, suggesting a potential upside of 986.81%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 87.17%. Given BioAtla’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BioAtla is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BioAtla and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BioAtla $250,000.00 -$95.40 million -1.82 BioAtla Competitors $678.64 million $90.86 million -1.62

BioAtla’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than BioAtla. BioAtla is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

BioAtla beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

BioAtla Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioAtla, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer. It also develops BA3021, a CAB ADC for multiple solid tumor types, including NSCLC, melanoma, and ovarian cancer; and BA3071, which is a CAB anti-cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated antigen 4 antibody for renal cell carcinoma, NSCLC, small cell lung cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma, melanoma, bladder cancer, gastric cancer, and cervical cancer. BioAtla, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.