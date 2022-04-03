Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) CTO Sells 2,627 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) CTO Ann M. Hanly sold 2,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $68,932.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ:VIR opened at $25.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of -0.97. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $58.00.
Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $812.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.90 million. Vir Biotechnology had a return on equity of 57.20% and a net margin of 48.26%. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue was up 46771.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.83) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 186.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 55.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.
About Vir Biotechnology (Get Rating)
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vir Biotechnology (VIR)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.