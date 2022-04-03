Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) CTO Sells 2,627 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) CTO Ann M. Hanly sold 2,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $68,932.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:VIR opened at $25.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of -0.97. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $58.00.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $812.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.90 million. Vir Biotechnology had a return on equity of 57.20% and a net margin of 48.26%. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue was up 46771.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.83) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Vir Biotechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 186.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 55.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

