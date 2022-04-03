Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.35

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 33184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRDS. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bird Global in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bird Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.16.
Bird Global Company Profile (NYSE:BRDS)
Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.
