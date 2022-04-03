Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Hits New 1-Year High at $231.05

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $231.05 and last traded at $225.82, with a volume of 2445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $221.60.

ASR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.20.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $327.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.02 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 15.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.22% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.