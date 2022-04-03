Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 450.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,067 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total transaction of $5,681,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total value of $1,598,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,876 shares of company stock valued at $36,125,888. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $611.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.93 and a beta of 1.31. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $322.23 and a 52 week high of $635.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $544.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $524.92.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.94.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

