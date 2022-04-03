Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.19 and last traded at $3.11. Approximately 38,838 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 51,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

WHITF has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Whitehaven Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup upgraded Whitehaven Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.21.

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. The company operates in two segments, Open Cut Operations and Underground Operations. The company operates four mines in North West New South Wales; three open cut mines at Maules Creek, Tarrawonga, Werris Creek, and Sunnyside; and one underground mine at Narrabri.

