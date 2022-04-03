Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Shares Up 1%

Shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Rating) shot up 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.29 and last traded at $15.25. 31,282 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 33,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.10.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.66.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 83,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 2.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 130,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 5.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter.

About Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF)

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

