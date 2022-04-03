Taisho Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Shares Down 0.8%

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.46 and last traded at $11.53. 19,406 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 39,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.62.
Separately, Citigroup raised Taisho Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.78.
Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies which are engaged in the manufacture and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) drugs, food, and miscellaneous goods. It operates through the Self-Medication and Prescription segments. The Self-Medication segment conducts research and development (R&D), manufacture, and sale of OTC drugs, quasi-drugs, food, and general medical and hygiene supplies; and deals with the lease of real estate properties and management of hotels.
