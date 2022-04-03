Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target Cut to $121.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on KMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.63.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $125.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.33. Kimberly-Clark has a fifty-two week low of $117.32 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at $5,671,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,514,000 after acquiring an additional 723,357 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 71.6% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at $687,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.