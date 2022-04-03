Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $54.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 126.28% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.11.
NASDAQ CSSE opened at $11.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average of $14.60. The stock has a market cap of $188.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.59. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $47.72.
About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (Get Rating)
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.