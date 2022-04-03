Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $54.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 126.28% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

NASDAQ CSSE opened at $11.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average of $14.60. The stock has a market cap of $188.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.59. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $47.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 983,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,492,000 after buying an additional 214,729 shares during the period. Islet Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 638,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,609,000 after purchasing an additional 184,233 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 530,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 79,285 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 459.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 220,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 181,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,994,000. 40.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

