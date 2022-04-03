Truist Financial Lowers Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target to $35.00

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 452.05% from the company’s previous close. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TSHA. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $60.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of TSHA opened at $6.34 on Friday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.11). Research analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSHA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. 49.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

