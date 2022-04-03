Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Barclays from $95.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 85.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BRZE. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Braze from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen assumed coverage on Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Braze presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.69.

Get Braze alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $40.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.12. Braze has a 52-week low of $30.76 and a 52-week high of $98.78.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $321,743.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Braze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Braze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Braze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Braze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Braze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. 1.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braze Company Profile (Get Rating)

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.