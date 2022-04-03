Raymond James Lowers Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target to $45.00

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2022

Phreesia (NYSE:PHRGet Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PHR. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Phreesia from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.44.

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $30.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.41. Phreesia has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $76.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.45.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $58.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.34 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 40.51%. Phreesia’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Phreesia news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $72,766.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phreesia in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Phreesia by 5,845.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Phreesia during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Phreesia by 573.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Phreesia by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phreesia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

