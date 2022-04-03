Boeing (NYSE:BA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Langenberg & Company initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boeing from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $255.85.

Shares of BA stock opened at $190.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.94. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $167.58 and a fifty-two week high of $260.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($15.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Boeing will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BA. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 105.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,472 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,423 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Boeing by 165.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,015,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,602 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Boeing by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,908 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter worth about $329,579,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $199,306,000. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

