Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from €7.30 ($8.02) to €6.20 ($6.81) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.61.

Shares of NYSE:BBVA opened at $5.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.48. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $7.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.2611 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is presently 8.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 9.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

