Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

BANC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banc of California from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of BANC opened at $19.42 on Thursday. Banc of California has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.92. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.06). Banc of California had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $73.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Banc of California will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

In related news, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 5,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $98,795.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Andrew Barker bought 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $249,228.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 123,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 53,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,790,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,473,000 after buying an additional 1,766,271 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 6,512 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 58,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

