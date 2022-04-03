Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BAH. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $89.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.85 and its 200 day moving average is $83.06. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.05%.

In other news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 21,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $1,873,594.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,038,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $851,189,000 after purchasing an additional 453,676 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,250,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,976,000 after purchasing an additional 815,907 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,122,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,745,000 after purchasing an additional 101,796 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,080,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,221,000 after purchasing an additional 31,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,763,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

