Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of Banco BBVA Argentina stock opened at $3.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.33. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $4.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.43.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $392.48 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Banco BBVA Argentina will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and secured loans (primarily automobile loans), mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, such as financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

