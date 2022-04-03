Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Unifi, Inc. is a global textile solutions provider and one of the world’s leading innovators in manufacturing synthetic and recycled performance fibers. The Company’s proprietary technologies offer increased performance, comfort and style advantages, enabling customers to develop products that perform, look and feel better. Through REPREVE , one of Unifi’s proprietary technologies and the global leader in branded recycled performance fibers, Unifi has transformed more than 10 billion plastic bottles into recycled fiber for new clothing, shoes, home goods and other consumer products. Unifi continually innovates to meet consumer needs in moisture management, thermal regulation, antimicrobial, UV protection, stretch, water repellency and enhanced softness with leading products such as Sorbtek, XS Cross Section technology and Cotton-like technology. Unifi collaborates with many of the world’s most influential brands in the sports apparel, fashion, home, automotive and other industries. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Unifi in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

UFI opened at $17.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.25. Unifi has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $29.81. The firm has a market cap of $331.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). Unifi had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $201.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Unifi will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 122,000 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $2,287,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Unifi by 625.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 70,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 60,531 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Unifi by 70.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Unifi by 120.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Unifi during the third quarter worth $1,055,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Unifi by 76.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 110,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes, polyester polymer, and staple fiber beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

