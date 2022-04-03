Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STN. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stantec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Stantec by 49.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stantec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Stantec during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

STN stock opened at $49.63 on Friday. Stantec Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.70 and a 1-year high of $58.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Stantec had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $726.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.46 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1415 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stantec in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stantec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.62.

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

