Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 15,110 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 7,093.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,323 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,110 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at $15,582,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,932 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at $512,000. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 277,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,861,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.45.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $36.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.47. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.23 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.28.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 20.77%. The firm had revenue of $784.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.169 dividend. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.08%.

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

