Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 2,302 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in PACCAR by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in PACCAR by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Several research firms have commented on PCAR. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.23.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $85.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.44. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $97.56.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 18,750 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $1,774,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $2,693,236.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589 in the last ninety days. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PACCAR (Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.