Bessemer Group Inc. Has $790,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 83.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 52,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $78.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.50. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

