Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 1,486 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 286.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 246.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.50.

BR opened at $156.31 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.58 and a 12-month high of $185.40. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.11 and a 200-day moving average of $164.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 56.02%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

