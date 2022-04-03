Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 9,817.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,388 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,253 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.4% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 8,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 0.6% during the third quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 32,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 2.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 44,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David C. Boyles acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.09 per share, with a total value of $51,090.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GBCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th.

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $50.20 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $63.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.92.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $221.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 43.99%.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

