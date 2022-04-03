Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) PT Lowered to $94.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $123.00 to $94.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Loop Capital downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.30.

FBHS opened at $74.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.65. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,896 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,956,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,739,000 after acquiring an additional 193,638 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 10,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,489,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

