Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,562,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,385.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,271 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after buying an additional 49,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TNDM shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.91.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $121.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.62. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $155.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 526.48 and a beta of 0.58.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathleen Mcgroddy-Goetz sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $42,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.16, for a total transaction of $149,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,485. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

