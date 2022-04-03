State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 200 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 9.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,579,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,278,000 after purchasing an additional 220,145 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter worth about $430,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 160,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,591,000 after buying an additional 95,600 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the third quarter worth about $12,671,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 7.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 985,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,193,000 after acquiring an additional 66,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total value of $140,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total value of $52,323.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,185 shares of company stock worth $1,673,750. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTEK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.40.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $167.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 0.86. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.01 and a twelve month high of $192.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.07.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $679.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.58%.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

