Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Mawson Infrastructure Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
Shares of NASDAQ:MIGI opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average of $7.49. The stock has a market cap of $360.76 million, a P/E ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 2.05. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $17.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
About Mawson Infrastructure Group (Get Rating)
Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mawson Infrastructure Group (MIGI)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.