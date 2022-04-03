Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Mawson Infrastructure Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Mawson Infrastructure Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MIGI opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average of $7.49. The stock has a market cap of $360.76 million, a P/E ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 2.05. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $17.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 46,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 25,589 shares during the period. 2.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group (Get Rating)

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.