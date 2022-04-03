SVB Leerink Lowers Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) Price Target to $20.00

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by SVB Leerink from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Vincerx Pharma’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.43) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.12) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Vincerx Pharma from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Vincerx Pharma from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vincerx Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.43.

Shares of VINC opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82. Vincerx Pharma has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $20.53.

Vincerx Pharma ( NASDAQ:VINC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.69. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vincerx Pharma will post -3.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VINC. Strs Ohio increased its position in Vincerx Pharma by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vincerx Pharma by 307.7% in the 3rd quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 150,947 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Vincerx Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vincerx Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,005,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vincerx Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

