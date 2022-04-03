SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Raised to $375.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $328.00 to $375.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim raised SolarEdge Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $305.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $184.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $347.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $347.36.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $322.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $283.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.16, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.97. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $199.33 and a 1 year high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total transaction of $2,104,744.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $2,797,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,214 shares of company stock worth $14,431,566. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,284,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,483,000 after purchasing an additional 297,272 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 893,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,602,000 after acquiring an additional 225,021 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,980,000 after acquiring an additional 316,001 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 754,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 725,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

