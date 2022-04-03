Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Shares of SRC stock opened at $46.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.19 and a 200-day moving average of $47.23. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Spirit Realty Capital has a one year low of $42.88 and a one year high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $156.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.35 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 187.50%.

In other news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $882,936.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 67.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

