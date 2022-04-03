BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) will post ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for BRC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is ($0.02). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BRC will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.04). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BRC.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRCC shares. Raymond James began coverage on shares of BRC in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of BRC in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of BRC in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of BRC in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

BRC stock opened at $21.97 on Thursday. BRC has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $22.80.

BRC

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

