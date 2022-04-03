Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Stephens

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Stephens from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $58.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.25.

Shares of ASO opened at $38.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.33. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 51.38%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.60%.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Brian T. Marley purchased 10,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $394,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken C. Hicks bought 20,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.91 per share, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 826.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

