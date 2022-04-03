Noble Financial Initiates Coverage on Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

ARLP opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.91. Alliance Resource Partners has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $16.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.65.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $473.47 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 72.99%.

In related news, Director John H. Robinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $43,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 44.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 811.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,847 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 23,901 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 971,780 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,283,000 after buying an additional 171,716 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 190.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,803 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 94,366 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $1,032,000. 17.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

