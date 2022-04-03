State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 28,400 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 95.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 507.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 23.7% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 20.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 55.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Discovery alerts:

NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $25.05 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.86 and a 1-year high of $38.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.17.

Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter.

Discovery Profile (Get Rating)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.