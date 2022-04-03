Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $42.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.90.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.63. Robinhood Markets has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.15). Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.09% and a negative return on equity of 112.72%. The firm had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.64 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $302,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 113,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $1,598,989.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 320,352 shares of company stock worth $4,401,642 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at about $3,148,358,000. Ribbit Capital GP II Ltd. bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $470,317,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at about $858,893,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 141.5% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 23,847,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,539,000 after acquiring an additional 13,971,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 227.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,982,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,086,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile (Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.