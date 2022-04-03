Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,118,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,787,000 after buying an additional 152,363 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,766,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,165,000 after buying an additional 91,093 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 720,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,257,000 after buying an additional 89,434 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 614,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,052,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1,077.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 591,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,868,000 after buying an additional 541,253 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $207.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.50.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $185.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.15. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $170.76 and a fifty-two week high of $212.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.69%.

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $213,952.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total transaction of $1,887,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hubbell Profile (Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.