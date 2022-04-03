Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 20.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 7,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 5,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $220.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $222.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.38.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $139.31 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.05 and a 52 week high of $209.00. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of -140.72, a P/E/G ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.31.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.29. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $217.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Luke Larson sold 5,742 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $899,197.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Joshua Isner sold 1,286 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $201,387.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise (Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.