State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases Shares of 46,800 Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Alcoa by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Alcoa by 591.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

In other Alcoa news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $14,436,471.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $2,133,797.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 326,109 shares of company stock valued at $20,224,090 in the last quarter.

AA opened at $90.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.08 and a 200-day moving average of $60.62. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $98.09.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is 18.10%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alcoa from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $88.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Alcoa Profile (Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.