State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,416 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $64.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.63. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $47.06 and a 12-month high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $2,206,010.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,051,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,623,797 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

