State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookmont Capital Management purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 226,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after buying an additional 19,217 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,607,000. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.75.

Service Co. International stock opened at $67.01 on Friday. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $50.99 and a fifty-two week high of $71.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.81 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 21.19%.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

